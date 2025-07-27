Cuerpo Policial cu respet pa agente cu a haci su best pa yuda dos victima AHATA ta patrocina curiculo culinario na Colegio EPI Chauffeur bao influencia a causa accidente serio cu varios herido Dama di Aruba a perde su bida tragicamente den accident di boto parti nort di Italia Comision 11 ta cuestiona eleccion di SEPPA di 11 di Juli Minister Dowers a expresa aprecio pa trabaonan di Fundacion “Tur Cos Ta Posibel” den KIA
At least 38 killed in church attack in eastern DR Congo 

27 July 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
At least 38 people have been killed and 15 others injured in an attack on a church in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The attack, carried out by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) wielding guns and machetes, took place at the church in Ituri province’s Komanda city early on Sunday.

UN experts cast blame on Rwanda and Uganda. What are they doing in DRC?

DR Congo, M23 rebels sign deal in Qatar to end fighting in eastern Congo

Rwanda president unsure if DRC peace deal will hold, warns against ‘tricks’

DR Congo and Rwanda sign peace deal after years of war

The ADF, with ties to ISIL (ISIS), is a rebel group that operates in the borderland between Uganda and the DRC, and has routinely conducted attacks against civilian populations.

Several houses and shops were also burned down, and many people remain missing after the attack, which happened while Catholic Christians were attending a prayer vigil at the church, run by the Caritas charity.

“The rebels mainly attacked Christians who were spending the night in the Catholic church,” said Christophe Munyanderu, a human rights activist present at the scene in Komanda. “Unfortunately, these people were killed with machetes or bullets.”

DRC’s Radio Okapi reported the death toll as 43, blaming it on the ADF. “More than 20 victims were killed with bladed weapons during a prayer vigil in a church,” the radio said. “Other bodies were found in burned houses nearby.”

“What we know this morning is that there was an incursion by armed men with machetes into a church not far from Komanda,” DRC army spokesperson Jules Ngongo said.

A civil society leader told The Associated Press news agency that people were shot dead inside and outside the church, adding that they found at least three charred bodies.

“But the search [for bodies] is continuing,” Dieudonne Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komanda, told AP.

“We are truly disappointed because it is incredible that such a situation could occur in a town where all the security officials are present,” Duranthabo said, adding that some people fled the area and moved to Bunia town.

“We demand military intervention as soon as possible, since we are told the enemy is still near our town.”

The United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC has condemned a recent resurgence in violence in Ituri. Earlier this month, ADF killed dozens of people in the province in what a UN spokesperson described as a “bloodbath”.

The ADF was formed by disparate small groups in Uganda in the late 1990s following alleged discontent with President Yoweri Museveni.

In 2002, following military assaults by Ugandan forces, the group moved its activities to neighbouring DRC and has since been responsible for the killings of thousands of civilians. In 2019, it pledged allegiance to ISIL.

The ADF’s leadership says it is fighting to form a hardliner government in the East African country.

The DRC army has long struggled against the rebel group, and it is now grappling with a complex web of attacks since renewed hostilities with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

 

