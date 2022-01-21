Artikel 108 van de Grondwet

The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
In artikel 108 van de Grondwet van Suriname staat dat de regering wordt gevormd door de president, vicepresident en de ministers. Dus de president alleen is geen regering, hoeveel bevoegdheden hij ook heeft.
