`“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He makes me to lie down in green pastures;
He leads me beside the still waters.”
Psalm 23:1
With deep sorrow we announce
the death of our beloved Father:
Arrindell Saint Clair Alexandre
Sunrise: June 8th, 1934 – Sunset: September 28th, 2022
Left to mourn his loss are:
Children:
James Arrindell & Joan Arrindell Williams
Michell Arrindell & Family
Tasha Richardson
Brothers:
Winston Lambert and Family
Charlie & Family
Baba Arrindell & Family
Tony Arrindell & Family
Sisters:
Valentine Jones & Family
Isis Adam & Family
Joyce Lambert & Family
Celne Laurie & Family
Grandchildren:
Ronaldo Arrindell, Justin Arrindell, Alyna Mourillon
Nieces and Nephews too many to mention
Family and Friends :
Denies & family, Josefin Arrindell & family , Smith, Carty, Boseman, York, Arrindell,
Barry, Nedd, Hazel, James, Bryson, Richardson, Weskar boys, Domino team boys, Aruba paiting boys
Please accept our apologies if one was accidentally omitted.Oportunity for condolences
Tuesday October 4th, 2022 at Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in Sanicolaas from 6 to 8pm
The funeral will take place on Wednesday October 5th, 2022 at 2pm to 4pm at the Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in Sanicolaas followed by the burial at Santana Sabana Basora.
We regret that after the Funeral we will not receive condolences at home.