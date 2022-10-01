The content originally appeared on: Diario

`“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He makes me to lie down in green pastures;

He leads me beside the still waters.”

Psalm 23:1

With deep sorrow we announce

the death of our beloved Father:

Arrindell Saint Clair Alexandre

Sunrise: June 8th, 1934 – Sunset: September 28th, 2022

Left to mourn his loss are:

Children:

James Arrindell & Joan Arrindell Williams

Michell Arrindell & Family

Tasha Richardson

Brothers:

Winston Lambert and Family

Charlie & Family

Baba Arrindell & Family

Tony Arrindell & Family

Sisters:

Valentine Jones & Family

Isis Adam & Family

Joyce Lambert & Family

Celne Laurie & Family

Grandchildren:

Ronaldo Arrindell, Justin Arrindell, Alyna Mourillon

Nieces and Nephews too many to mention

Family and Friends :

Denies & family, Josefin Arrindell & family , Smith, Carty, Boseman, York, Arrindell,

Barry, Nedd, Hazel, James, Bryson, Richardson, Weskar boys, Domino team boys, Aruba paiting boys

Please accept our apologies if one was accidentally omitted.Oportunity for condolences

Tuesday October 4th, 2022 at Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in Sanicolaas from 6 to 8pm

The funeral will take place on Wednesday October 5th, 2022 at 2pm to 4pm at the Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in Sanicolaas followed by the burial at Santana Sabana Basora.

We regret that after the Funeral we will not receive condolences at home.