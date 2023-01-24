Armed robbers relieve businessman of $18k

Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: A Mount Joy man was the victim of a robbery in which a large sum of money was taken from him by masked men.

A report of the incident, which occurred at the Mount Joy Inn, was made to the Parham Police Station.

Reports are that the victim arrived home at about 11 a.m. last Friday, January 20, and met an unknown male, along with a young man whom he knows as Curtis. The latter had purchased a silver Runx vehicle from him, for $8,000, earlier that day.

Further reports are that the man parked his vehicle and approached Curtis and they had a conversation.

The man then proceeded to his porch to retrieve something and, as he was doing so, two masked men came out of some nearby bushes and robbed him at gunpoint – taking $18,000 and a backpack containing several vehicle keys – before fleeing.

A search was carried out for the perpetrators, but without success.

NewsAmericasNow.com