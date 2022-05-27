Armed assailants kill about 50 people in eastern Burkina Faso

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Ouagadougou, Burkina FasoArmed assailants have killed about 50 people in a part of eastern Burkina Faso ravaged by Islamist violence, the region’s governor said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on Wednesday against residents of the rural commune of Madjoari, said Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region.

The victims were traveling to a town in the nearby commune of Pama, close to the borders with Benin and Togo, Yameogo said in a statement.

Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and ISIS have overrun swathes of Burkina Faso in recent years, part of a wider insurgency across West Africa’s semi-arid Sahel region.

The violence has expanded and intensified in the past decade, killing thousands of civilians each year.

