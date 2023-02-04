Appreciation church service to be held on Sunday for frontline workers Loop Cayman Islands

·2 min read
Appreciation church service to be held on Sunday for frontline workers
Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Saturday Feb 04

60 minutes ago

According to a flyer being circulated, an invitation was sent by the Behavioural Unit of the Health Services Authority (HSA) to all frontline workers to attend a church service at the Lions Centre on Sunday, February 5, from 9am to 11:30am.

The purpose of the church service, according to the HSA, is to “recognise those who provided essential service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect as a community on our shared loss and our hope for the future.”

The HSA added:

The HSA Behavioural Health Department recognizes that many within our community are still grieving and struggling to cope with loss experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontline workers, in particular, continued to provide essential services to our people despite putting themselves at risk and managing their own hardships and grief (e.g., police officers, firefighters, cashiers, environmental workers, day care workers, public bus drivers, etc.)

The church service seeks to bring this community of personnel together to share their burdens, heartaches and to recognize their sacrifice and show gratitude together.

For frontline workers who will attend the church service, it is noted that uniformed frontline workers may attend the service in their uniforms.

