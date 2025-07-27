SADA ta cuestiona y lamenta declaracion di Minister di Finanzas haci na Hulanda Becadonan rumbo pa exterior tin di corda bay schrijf-uit di Censo Nombramento politico unda un fotografo a bira consehero Aworaki tin mas di 70 dentista na Aruba loke ta pone un presion riba mercado SETAR ta firma contract cu Aquatel pa extension di CELIA pa Corsou Total di 402 permiso pa negoshi nobo den e prome seis luna di 2025
World News

‘Apocalypse’: Turkiye wildfires reach key northwest city as hundreds flee 

27 July 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Wildfires that have engulfed Turkiye for weeks have surrounded the country’s fourth-largest city, causing more than 1,700 people to flee their homes and leaving one firefighter dead.

Fires in the forested mountains surrounding Bursa in northwest Turkiye spread rapidly overnight on Sunday, causing a red glow over the city.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

Wildfire kills 10 firefighters, rescue workers in Turkiye amid extreme heat

list 2 of 4

Wildfires reopen earthquake wounds in Turkiye’s shattered Hatay province

list 3 of 4

Turkiye’s Izmir, Hatay and Syria’s Latakia regions affected by wildfires

list 4 of 4

Photos: Greece battles major wildfires amid persistent heatwave

end of list

Dozens of severe wildfires have hit the country since late June, with the government declaring two western provinces, Izmir and Bilecik, disaster areas on Friday.

Bursa governor’s office said in a statement on Sunday that 1,765 people had been safely evacuated from villages to the northeast as more than 1,900 firefighters battled the flames. Authorities said 500 rescue workers were also on the ground.

The highway linking Bursa to the capital, Ankara, was closed as surrounding forests burned.

A firefighter died from a heart attack while on the job, the city’s mayor, Mustafa Bozbey, said in a statement, adding that the flames had scorched 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) around the city.

Orhan Saribal, an opposition parliamentarian for the province, described the scene as “an apocalypse”.

Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of five rescue volunteers killed while battling a wildfire in northwestern Eskisehir province, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Yavuz Ozden/Dia Photo via AP)
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of five rescue volunteers killed while battling a wildfire in northwestern Eskisehir province, in Ankara, Turkiye, July 24, 2025 [Yavuz Ozden/Dia Photo via AP]

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said fire crews across the country battled 84 separate blazes on Saturday. The country’s northwest was under the greatest threat, including Karabuk, where wildfires have burned since Tuesday, he said.

Advertisement

Unusually high temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds have been fuelling the wildfires.

The General Directorate of Meteorology said Turkiye recorded its highest ever temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southeastern Sirnak province on Friday. The highest temperatures for July were seen in 132 other locations, it said.

The previous national record was set on August 15, 2023 in Saricakaya, Eskisehir, at 49.5C (121.1F), the Anadolu news agency reported.

At least 14 people have died in recent weeks, including 10 rescue volunteers and forestry workers killed on Wednesday in a fire in Eskisehir in western Turkiye.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said late on Saturday that prosecutors had investigated fires in 33 provinces since June 26, and that legal action had been taken against 97 suspects.

 

Support us

Related News

05 July 2025

‘Going hungry’: More than 700 Palestinians killed seeking aid in Gaza 

06 July 2025

More than 80 Palestinians killed across Gaza as truce talks begin 

11 July 2025

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,234 

09 July 2025

PKK’s jailed leader Ocalan says armed struggle against Turkiye over 