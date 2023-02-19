Antiguans urged to apply for Macmillan Education Caribbean’s Young Caribbean Environmental Scientist of the Year Competition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Entries are open for Macmillan Education Caribbean’s Young Caribbean Environmental Scientist of the Year Competition 2022-2023.

As a spinoff from its 2022 ‘Summer of Science’ campaign, Macmillan Education Caribbean plan to continue to promote the importance of science and the environment with this new competition., which aims to encourage young learners across the Caribbean to get involved in taking action against climate change.

The competition is open to students through from Years 1 to 11 in participating countries.

Students are asked to, as an individual or group, come up with a project in their community, school, or local area that takes action to combat climate change and its impacts, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of Climate Action.

‘Climate Action’ is Goal 13 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Students might think of a solution for water, air, or noise pollution, reduce the problems caused by plastic, or come up with an innovative way to reduce the impacts of fast fashion. By taking part, students will be challenged and in turn will develop key skills including research and analysis, problem-solving, and teamwork, as they apply their thinking to a real-world issue that affects people all over the world.

The prizes to be awarded to the lucky winners of the competition include some of Macmillan Education Caribbean’s best-loved science textbooks, STEM Builders activity boxes, and a hands-on science session with scientists themselves for the winning class in both primary and secondary categories.

The competition will be judged by science experts Dr Claire Durant, Debbie Roberts, and Kavelle Hylton, with the winners and runners-up in both categories announced in Spring 2023.

Each of the judges brings their own wealth of knowledge and expertise in the science industry. Dr Claire Durant MRSC received her doctorate as a Commonwealth Scholar at Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, and has teaching experience at the secondary and tertiary level in the Caribbean and abroad. Debbie Roberts is an experienced science educator, author, and teacher trainer at primary and secondary levels of science education with a specialism in STEAM methodology. Kavelle Hylton is a trained Science teacher, public speaker and science and technology coordinator, as well as founder and CEO of STEM Builders Learning Hub Limited.

Debbie Roberts says:

“This competition is an opportunity for students to learn many enquiry-based learning skills that become life skills … This is a real and rare experience for students to engage with the scientific procedure to address a topical and real-world problem. Just like all Scientists from the past, the present and the future.”

To enter the competition, visit Macmillan Education Caribbean’s website for more information including instructions, eligibility, and helpful tips and support. Stay up to date with the competition on Macmillan Education Caribbean’s website and social media channels.

About Macmillan Education Caribbean

Macmillan Caribbean is one of the world’s leading publishers of educational and general interest books for and about the Caribbean.

For nearly 70 years, Macmillan Education Caribbean has been committed to providing a comprehensive range of authoritative teaching and learning resources across all subjects and levels. Wherever possible the main content of the material is drawn from the everyday lives of the students, providing a focused, Caribbean-specific learning experience.

We specialise in Caribbean curriculum publishing, bringing together the expertise and capabilities of local authors, educators, Ministry officials and subject officers to help students achieve their academic goals. We also work closely with teachers to ensure they have access to the best, most up-to-date resources and materials to help make their lessons engaging and stimulating for every student.

We understand that each Caribbean country has a unique set of requirements and that these are always changing. Our team ensures that we know what is happening and that the books and teaching resources and training we provide are the best they can be.

In simple terms, we find out what teachers, students and parents want and use our people and technology to help them get it as efficiently as possible.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com