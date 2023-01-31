Antigua Cannabis Nursery Commences Operations

Black Immigrant Daily News

Owner of Antigua Cannabis Nursery @india_depretis

Antigua Cannabis Nursery ( ACN) is a locally owned company of Antigua and Barbuda, announces the commencement of their operations.

ACN has signed contracts with prominent international Cannabis companies.

ACN will be producing products for the local market that will be sold in certified dispensaries but will be focusing on packaging and producing finished products for export to the European, African and the Eastern hemisphere market that allow for the import of medicinal marijuana products.

India DePretis is born and raised in Antigua, owns and operates a successfully run Cannabis company based in Florida.

She is excited to commence Antigua’s first indoor and controlled green house space, focused on the highest quality Medical Cannabis the region has to offer!

ACN is proud to call Antigua and Barbuda home!

