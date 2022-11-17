Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Sparks Fly After Dubai Romantic Vacation

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti were spotted on vacation in Dubai last month, and fans now believe that the two could be dating after several sightings this month.

Last month, Simmons and Yo Gotti were spotted in the Sahara Desert having fun, and fans deduced that they were together after comparing solo images shared by both on Instagram.

They were also seen in an Instagram Story posted by Yo Gotti at Dubai’s waterfront. They were first linked back in September as the fitness model celebrated her 35th birthday at a club.

This week, Simmons was spotted hanging out with Yo Gotti at GloRilla’s EP release ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’ and others. At one point, Simmons was seen blushing while looking at Gotti and, at one point, even ducked behind the rapper so she wouldn’t be videoed.

It seems that things have turned up a notch as Simmons shared an image of herself with googly eyes while looking at a mystery man. The image was captioned “forever mood” and showed Simmons starry-eyed at a man whose face was covered by a heart.

Angela Simmons IG

Of course, fans online think it is Yo Gotti, with some even asking why she’s hiding him.

“I’m so happy about thissssssss! You gotta go with the man that loved you before you even gave him the time of day,” one fan commented.

“Mane, Gotti REALLY got Angela. Talk about manifestation,” another said while one added, “We all know that’s gotti cuz he the only man that wear shirts with a hoodie attachment.”

It seems that Yo Gotti’s wish has finally come through, as he said in a 2015 song, “Down In the DM,” that Angela Simmons was his crush.

The 41-year-old had even put his desires out in a 2016 interview as he explained that he sent her flowers and wanted a romantic date with her.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti

“We would probably do something different, man, you know, we had to go to different places,” Gotti said. “Probably get away from her for a minute, or come to my city.”

It seems that the two are finally living their dreams, as shared by Gotti. Despite the speculations, neither has confirmed their romantic connection.