Anatole hoopt op duurzaamheid volleybal Champions League
The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
De volleybal Champions League tussen clubs uit Frans-Guyana en Suriname is zondag officieel van start gegaan. “Ik hoop op een duurzame competitie, veel plezier, respect en goed vertrouwen voor elkaar”, zegt Marc-Oliver Anatole van de Franse Volleybalbond.
