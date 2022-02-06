Amotopo en Coeroeni krijgen school

In de inheemse dorpen Amotopo en Coeroeni in Zuid-Suriname gaan er twee basisscholen worden gebouwd. Het ministerie van Onderwijs, Wetenschap en Cultuur (OWC) werd daartoe benaderd door de Stichting Groene Groei Suriname, waarna besloten is om in partnerschap te werken aan de realisatie.
