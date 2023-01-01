American visitor dies after being hit by car in St James Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

An American man died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the main roadway in Ironshore, St James on Saturday.

The deceased is 44-year-old Jevon Amos of Illinois in the United States.

Reports are that about 12:30 am on Saturday, Amos was crossing the roadway in the vicinity of the popular Blue Diamond Shopping Centre, to get to his hotel.

He reportedly ran into the path of a 2013 Black Toyota Majesta motorcar, and was hit.

The driver of the motor vehicle did not stop at the scene of the incident.

The injured man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the car has since reported to the St James police.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.

NewsAmericasNow.com