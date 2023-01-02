American visitor dies after being hit by car in Jamaica Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

An American man died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the main roadway in Ironshore, St James on Saturday (December 31).

The deceased is 44-year-old Jevon Amos of Illinois in the United States.

Reports are that about 12:30 am on Saturday, Amos was crossing the roadway in the vicinity of the popular Blue Diamond Shopping Centre, to get to his hotel.

He reportedly ran into the path of a 2013 Black Toyota Majesta car and was hit.

The motor vehicle driver did not stop at the scene of the incident.

The injured man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the car has since reported to the St James police.

Investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com