Amelia ‘Milk’ Sewell Responds To ‘Freaky’ Bounty Killer Question

Media personality Amelia ‘Milk’ Sewell opens up about being homeless and how Vybz Kartel helped her, including giving her money from “freaky” songs he made that helped to normalize some taboo subjects in Jamaican culture and the dancehall space. She also briefly responded to a question about Bounty Killer, whom she previously dated.

Milk says her life was disrupted after she was fired from her media job after a video of her giving her then-boyfriend ZJ Liquid oral sex was leaked on the internet. Her life appears to have changed for the worse as she has never been able to find gainful employment because of the scandal.

In a new interview with World Dawg, she claims that the phone with the video was leaked in 2008, four years after it was lost in 2004. However, Amelia ‘Milk’ Sewell says she “doesn’t put it past one of him [Liquid’s] girls,” who might have leaked the video to destroy her since he “was cheating on me so much.”

“We were a power couple, and some girls never like that…even now, it’s hard to get work,” Milk said, adding that she was employed to work on the recent Paramount filming of the Bob Marley biopic.

However, Amelia ‘Milk’ Sewell claims that Vybz Kartel was the one who helped her. She previously shared that Shaggy also stepped in to help her overcome the struggles of that period of her life.

“I was homeless if it wasn’t for Kartel [who] called me and say ‘Milk mek me tell you something every gal a s**k c**ky but me ago make it work for you because you can make it work for yourself. And in like four (4) hours, he called me and said ‘listen to that voice note yah’- and it was the [Julene] voice note. From him start sing the freaky songs, everything him make money from Freaky Girl part 1,2,3, I would benefit from it,” she said about Kartel.

She also said other artists supported her, including Konshens and Darrio, who released the song “Do D Ting (Go Go Club Riddim)” in 2010, and Busy Signal’s “I Like Milk” released in 2011. She said both songs were made to support her and received money from them.

She also revealed that Vybz Kartel asked her to come and work for him after finding out that she had been homeless for three months. Milk was the host for Kartel’s ‘Teacha’s Pet,’ which was widely received as the first reality TV show of its kind in the Caribbean.

However, Vybz Kartel’s arrest in 2011 also meant that Milk’s rising status was cut short.

In the meantime, World Dawg encouraged Milk to focus on the future and perhaps do a podcast and use her celebrity connections to push her show, which would take off. Milk also became emotional and cried as World Dawg promised to help her because she was one of the first people who supported him when he came out as an internet comedian.

Meanwhile, Sewell also hinted that dancehall artiste Bounty Killer was into the “freaky” things as she referenced a woman questioning if Bounty Killer is into certain acts.

“You think he wasn’t into those kinds of things,” she said as World Dawg seemingly stopped her from continuing.