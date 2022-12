The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

Forty-three vacuum-sealed packages of the controlled drug cannabis were seized at V.C International Airport.

The substance was discovered at LIAT Cargo storage during a joint Narcotics Operation between the Police and Customs Department on Wednesday.

It amounted to 78 pounds and is estimated to value EC$468,000.

The police are continuing investigations into the matter.

