All wages, salaries, pension payments and social security recipients will be paid in full this month

Cabinet Notes: The Cabinet reiterated its decision to ensure that all wages, salaries, pension payments and social security recipients will be paid in full for the month ofDecember on or before Friday 16 December 2022.

On November 30, 2022, two weeks ago, the Cabinet ensured that wage earners, salaried workers, pensioners and social security recipients received their end-of-month payments in full.

Some banks have already commenced salary and wage payments for the month ofDecember.

