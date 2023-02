Black Immigrant Daily News

Tianzhao “Alex” Feng has pleaded guilty to burning down the XPZ supermarket in Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

The store – where Feng worked – went up in flames in the early hours of June 1 2021. Its destruction also left dozens of people out of work.

