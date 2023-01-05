Agrofest organisers not pleased with mid-term break clash Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) James Paul is appealing to the Ministry Of Education to reconsider the dates slated for mid-term break of public schools.

…If those teachers are not available to bring those children, those children would not be able to come. Because sometimes that is the only time that those children can come.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, January 4 during a site visit at Queen’s Park, The City, Paul announced Agrofest 2023 which will take place from February 24 to 26, will coincide with the mid-term break of the Hilary term.

“Agrofest will be taking place from the 24th to 26th of February, right here in Queen’s Park. We are anticipating that at the same time on the 24th as usual, we are going to have some entrance from the schools in terms of trying to make sure that they can attend.”

“I know that I am raving publicly right now but I have no choice sometimes because sometimes that’s how you deal with things.I understand that unfortunately… that those are the two days that the children may be out from school.”

Customarily, the opening day of the agricultural expo is largely attended by schools. Hundreds of students from both public and private institutions flock to the Queen’s Park on the Friday.

The BAS CEO argued that students would be disadvantaged by the mid-term break, because many rely on teachers to accompany them to Agrofest.

“I am appealing now to the Ministry Of Education, please, if you’re going to help Agrofest and really agriculture, let that break happen another two days because we rely on the teachers to bring the children down to the park on the Friday and if those teachers are not available to bring those children, those children would not be able to come. Because sometimes that is the only time that those children can come.”

NewsAmericasNow.com