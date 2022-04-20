6ix9ine Raised Eyebrows After Taking Jabs At Nicki Minaj Over Threats To Cancel Album

6ix9ine is questioning Nicki Minaj’s motive after threatening her own fans on Twitter.

No one is safe from Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s Twitter fingers, not even his former collaborators. On Wednesday, the “Gummo” artiste went after rap queen Nicki Minaj, questioning her’ marketing strategy’ and basically calling her out for resorting to tactics he says are beneath her queenly status.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been busy of late, beefing with other rappers while announcing that he is reclaiming his throne as the king of New York. As a king, however, he is not feeling what queen Nicki is doing and shares his disapproval with the world. Mrs. Petty drew his criticism over her announcement on Tuesday that she has intentions of delaying the release of her much-anticipated album unless her fans start making moves on YouTube and hype up her new video “We Go Up.”

The music video, which dropped on Tuesday, April 19, features Fivio Foreign and has already racked up close to 1.5 million views which would be a huge accomplishment for any regular artiste, but not for the “Anaconda” rapper who has over 24 million subscribers on YouTube.

Evidently, Nicki Minaj wants the views to take cue from the song title and go up, so she tweeted, “If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo, I will significantly and I do mean significantly …delay the…the… the…Oh what’s the word…oh the album. That’s right. sigh the album *devil wear Prada Meryl Streep voice.”

Well, the “Dummy Boy” artiste did not remain dumb and shared his thoughts on what Minaj stated she would do. 6ix9ine posted, “I love Nicki…but threatening the Barbz and fans is crazy. You can’t make someone king that don’t got it. Anyway, if it’s that important to you, got it. The threat was crazy.”

Fans are speculating that 6ix9ine was implying that Fivio Foreign, who he recently had beef with concerning who is the current King of New York, is why the video has not blown up bigger than it has already because listeners are not feeling Fivio on the track.

Fans are divided over the comments as some agree that the threat was unnecessary and unbecoming. In contrast, others feel that if 6ix9ine does not stop alienating himself from other rappers, he will be left in the musical sandbox by himself with no one to play with.

One fan wrote, “She gave him two of his biggest hits. He dgaf who he crosses. smh. Nicki helped you get #1 69, never forget.” Another commented, “See what happens when folks give clown shoes any bit of attention. Why is he dissing the one person who fw him? I think he really trying his hardest to reactivate his clout.”

One other user chimed, “She was literally joking. Why do y’all post one tweet of her joking with the fans but pay the other tweets dust? You gotta post it in context. Do better. Y’all don’t ever post when Cardi attacks her fans and tells them and their mother to die.”