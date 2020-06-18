6 Of Dancehall’s Richest Entertainers

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 19, 2020: There is no denying the power of dancehall music has long crossed over to the mainstream music scene. Many are fascinated by it; others want to collaborate with the artists who create it and still others want to adopt the lifestyle, culture and vernacular. But wherever you stand, there is no doubt that dancehall has made some of Jamaica’s top artist of the genre, wealthy. Here are 6 of the richest in the genre we have found in 2020:

Shaggy

Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell in Kingston, has come a long way since his first hit song “Oh Carolina” in 1993. Today, the Grammy-winning singer, who has had tremendous success in his cross over single and album with Sting and his three albums that have been certified Platinum, and one certified Gold, is worth a whopping US $14 million, making him one of the richest dancehall stars today.

Sean Paul

Grammy-winning dancehall star Sean Paul has achieved fame globally since his debut with the Dutty Cup Crew. The singer, born Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques, has seen his stocks rise due largely to cross over collaborations with several top global artists. His net worth is now put at USD 12 million.

Spragga Benz

Remember “Jack It Up?” That was in 1994 from Kingston-born Carlton Errington Grant, better known as Spragga Benz. The Jamaican dancehall DJ turned actor in appeared in the films Brooklyn Babylon and Shottas, now has a net worth of $5 million.

Beenie Man

Beenie Man, who is considered one of the original dancehall stars, has also achieved Grammy fame by winning Best Reggae Album for the 2000’s Art & Life. Born Anthony Moses Davis in Kingston, Jamaica, the singer is worth USD 4 million.

Mavado

Mavado, who made his debut studio album, Gangsta for Life: The Symphony of David Brooks, in 2007 when he was 26 years old, has seen his star rise with collaborations with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Future and Ace Hood, Lil’ Kim, Wyclef Jean, Laza Morgan, Junior Reid, Snoop Lion, and Iggy Azalea. The singer, born David Constantine Brooks, has a net worth of USD 4 million.

Spice

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, has come a long way from the woman who some looked down on and frowned on as being too “vulgar” with her performance and lyrics. The Jamaican star, who crossed over by becoming part of the reality show, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” has also seen her net worth rise. The star is now worth USD 3 million.

