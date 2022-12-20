6 die from covid19

Black Immigrant Daily News

The covid19 virus as seen under a high-powered microscope. AP Photo

SIX people have died from the covid19 virus over the past week, between December 14-20.

The Health Ministry’s weekly update stated that 174 new cases were recorded over the same period and there are 186 active positive cases.

To date, 4,277 people have died from the virus in TT. The rolling seven-day average of new infections is 25 while the rolling seven-day average of new deaths is one. Some 36 people are hospitalised.

As of Tuesday, 185,882 people have been infected by the virus since March 2020.

The latest fatalities comprise two elderly men and four elderly women. Five had multiple comorbidities while one had one comorbidity.

A totsal of 181,419 people have recovered from the virus; 19 have been discharged from hospital over the past week and there have been 179 recovered cases.

Some 876,417 people have been tested; 718,124 people have been fully vaccinated and 169,325 have received a booster vaccine dose.

