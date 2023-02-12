6 arrested, stolen boat, gun and marijuana trees found

Black Immigrant Daily News

SIX people were arrested between Friday and Saturday in the North Eastern, Northern, Western, and Port of Spain police divisions, a release from police service said on Sunday.

A firearm, a stolen boat, a stolen vehicle, and 23 marijuana trees were also recovered.

The release said offices conducted several “Operation Grandslam” exercises over the weekend, which included the search of a house at Wallace Road Extension, Chinapoo, Morvant on Friday.

Officers found a Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol with one magazine and 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. A man was arrested.

Officers also found a black bag containing 504 grammes of marijuana at another house in the Morvant area. In Santa Cruz, on Saturday, police went to Joropo Hill where they found 23 fully grown marijuana trees. The trees were uprooted and taken to the Santa Cruz police station.

In Maracas Bay, officers there saw a white and peach boat floating at sea. It was identified as a boat stolen in Tobago on Thursday. The boat was retrieved and taken to the police station.

The release also said three people in the northern division were arrested on drug-related offences, while a 25-year-old Morvan man was arrested in connection with the larceny of a motor vehicle in St James.

Also on the weekend, Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force recovered a silver Nissan Tiida vehicle in Laventille on Saturday, that was reported stolen in Gasparillo earlier that day.

