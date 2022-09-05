6.6-magnitude earthquake hits China’s southwestern Sichuan province

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A 6.6-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) was reported southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake’s epicenter was about 43 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of Kangding, a city of around 100,000 people, according to the USGS.

Over a million residents in surrounding areas are estimated to have experienced moderate tremors in the aftermath of the quake, which occurred around 1 p.m. local time, it added.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to state-run media CGTN.

In the past two decades, 25 other earthquakes with a magnitude 5 or higher have occurred within 200 km of the epicenter of Monday’s quake, according to the USGS.

