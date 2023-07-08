50 Cent Shares Outraged Over Lil Baby, Michael Rubin & Kyle Kuzma Photo

50 Cent says a photo of Lil Baby, Michael Rubin, and Kyle Kuzma that’s making the rounds on the internet is the reason why he was not in attendance at the July 4th all-white party.

Billionaire businessman Michael Rubin, and his partner Camille Fishel, hosted their annual all-white party at their plush home in the Hamptons on July 4th, and a ton of their celebrity friends were in attendance ranging from rappers to actors, models, and ball players. The CEO of Fanatics is now in his third year of hosting the party.

Among the guest list includes Lil Baby, Kyle Kuzma, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Kylian Mbappe, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, La La Anthony, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Lori Harvey, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and many more. Usher and Ne-Yo performed at the event.

As more content from the lavish party hits the internet, one photo, in particular, is creating waves. The photo shows Kyle Kuzma and Michael Rubin hugging Lil Baby into a sandwich. 50 Cent, who was not in attendance at the party, let his feelings known when he reshared the image on his Instagram account on Friday.

“See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at. da f**k is going on here [shake my head emoji] get the f**k off my young WTF!” Fifty wrote.

Although Diddy was not spotted at the celebrity-filled party, 50 Cent made sure to include him in his statement. Diddy is a usual target of Fifty’s social media trolling, which is often centered around allegations that the Bad Boy hip hop mogul is secretly gay. Thus far, Diddy has ignored 50 Cent.

Lil Baby has not reacted to 50 Cent’s trolling, but the Atlanta rapper shared several photos of himself with some of the A-list guests, including Rubin, Kylian Mbappe, Kuzma, DJ Khaled, and Meek Mill.

“I Done Lost It All B4 I Know How That Feel Fr ,Tryna Put A Play Together To Make Sure That We All Rich #allwhite23,” Baby wrote.

Lil Baby also announced that he teamed up with Michael Rubin’s company, Fanatics, to donate $20 million worth of merchandise to 100,000 kids. “‘Merch Madness’ Recently @fanatics Donated 20m $ Of Merch To 100,000 Kids So I Teamed Up With Them An A Long List Of Greats To Make It Even More Special,” the Quality Control rapper wrote.