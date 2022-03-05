50 Cent Ready To Cast Mo’Nique In ‘Power’ After Skit With Ghost & Tasha Went Viral

50 Cent says he’s ready to write Mo’Nique into one of his scripts as he called out cancel culture and the industry blackballing her more than ten years ago.

Mo’Nique won an Oscar award for her performance in the movie Precious but her failure to thank and acknowledge the director, Lee Daniels, led to an industrywide boycott, she claims.

Now, almost a decade later the release of Precious, it seems that the gifted comedian and actress might be getting another shot at things as rapper 50 Cent has expressed interest in hiring her for one of his current shows.

The rapper has taken on executive producing and writing several shows for Starz, including the successful show ‘Power’ and later spinoffs Raising Kanan and a separate show called Black Mafia Family.

The shows have ranked the most-watched in black households for 2021, and rightly so, as each show and its storyline is gripping and relatable for many. Among those 50 Cent casts are Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and a slew of other famous celebrities.

Now, the rapper is ready to add Mo’Nique to the list. In a series of posts made on his Instagram account on Friday, 50 Cent called out cancel culture for depriving the actress of opportunities.

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel sh*t that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE,” 50 said in one post.

“I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand up show super bowl weekend . oh sh*t! it was so good, she had my ass in a trance. you gotta go check her out the sh*t was @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” he added.

The rapper also hinted that Mo’Nique could be joining the G-Unit production and cast team very soon.

“All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top, make it happen 50 ! STOP F****NG AROUND.”

Meanwhile, a possible comeback for Mo’Nique could mean her most significant role in a long time as she has not picked up a big project since Precious.

Mo’Nique has in the past claimed that aside from Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry also blackballed her after she refused to promote the film ahead of the Oscars. According to Mo’Nique, she earned a measly $50,000 from the film, which made $63 million at the box office on a $10 million budget.

Monique says that some of the top people in Hollywood spread lies and rumors that she was difficult to work with, leading to her not getting booked.

The actress says that even though she never worked with Tyler Perry, he was behind a lot of the pressures to blackball her and that she continues to fight the lie that she is a “difficult” person to work with.

Last month, she said that Perry had apologized to her for his actions, and she had secretly recorded him while he did so. Perry has not publicly acknowledged his actions against Mo’Nique and how damaging they were.