50 Cent Reacts To Getting Flowers From Snoop Dogg: “Legend In Rap Forever”

Snoop Dogg put a whole new meaning on giving artistes their flowers while they’re still alive and 50 Cent showed his appreciation.

Call it a solid friendship, a good ‘bromance’ or you can simply call it mutual respect when one individual is touched by the kind words heaped on him by someone he similarly admires. 50 Cent almost got out his box of tissues recently when he learned that fellow rapper Snoop Dogg had nothing but praises to sing about him.

In November of last year, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” entertainer was part of the ‘Million Dollar Worth of Game’ podcast and while on the air, he had plenty of positive things to share about rapper turned movie mogul Curtis Jackson.

Snoop Dogg, who has been in the business a few decades and has earned his own stripes, said that he was proud to not only call 50 Cent his friend but have learned a lot from him over the years.

“50 is going to be a legend in rap forever. His records, his music, his movie, the s*it he did just changed the whole game of New York and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that sh*t out, he got that sh*t on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen,” said Snoop.

It took the “In Da Club” artiste a minute to hear all that Snoop had to say, but on Monday, he made time to share the clip on Instagram and added his 2 cents on the flattering statement made. “@Snoopdogg that s*it you just said means way more than an award to me.”

The two rappers enjoy a camaraderie that is long-lasting in an industry that thrives off of having beef as the egos of many celebrities do not always allow them to be comfortable in the same space and energy as others, even when the musical pie is big enough to share, but that is not the case with these two.

Snoop Dogg was featured on one of 50 Cent’s biggest hits, 2003’s “P.I.M.P.”, which eventually peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified gold by the RIAA. Super Bowl fans will also remember that the two men performed at this year’s halftime game alongside Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige. The two are also executive producers of 50s upcoming Starz series ‘A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case’, which highlights Snoop’s 1993 first-degree murder trial.