50 Cent Bans Trey Songz and His Shenanigans From Tycoon Weekend

50 Cent called out Trey Songz on Tuesday, whom he said is banned from future events due to his bad behavior, which included breaking up things at the event and brawling over women.

50 Cent’s Tycoon Houston Comedy Music Fest took place last weekend. The event drew in a large crowd who were there to support the rapper and producer’s G-Unity Foundation, which hosted the event to raise funds for charity.

The event was held at the Toyota Center on August 25 and featured comedians B-Simone, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Gary Owen, Lil Duval, and D’Lai. 50 Cent also gave a closing performance along with surprise “guest friends.”

The event funds all go to G-Unity Foundation and the G-Unity Business Lab with the Houston Independent School District to support students’ educational ventures, especially in business.

However, it seems that Trey Songz’s attendance for the second year in a row left a sour taste in 50 Cent’s mouth as he blasted the R&B singer for creating mayhem. 50 Cent shared on his Instagram account a poster with a stamp that said ‘Banned From Tycoon,’ which was plastered in red over a photo of Songz.

The ‘Power’ producer is usually jovial and hilarious with his posts about others, especially his trolling, but he appeared very serious as he shared that Songz not only misbehaved at a past event but he was also fighting this time around.

“Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith,” 50 began. “This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and sh8t over the girls. He broke some sh*** up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. SMH,” the rapper said.

Trey Songz has not responded to 50 Cent as yet, but he has been very quiet since the year started as several women have accused him of sexual assault. He had a mini week last month after a witness confessed that an attorney promised to pay her if she lied about witnessing Songz assaulting a woman. A determination of that case has not been made as yet.

He is still facing allegations and a pending civil suit from former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez who accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel.