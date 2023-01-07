5 ways to beat the bloat after holiday binging Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Now that the holidays are over, you probably regret indulging in that stewed pork or alcohol because you are suddenly incredibly bloated. Even if your bloating might only last a short while, you can hasten your recovery by taking some actions right away.

We’ve compiled a list of suggestions that will help alleviate bloating and flatten your stomach following a binge.

Hydrate

Your body will retain water if you are dehydrated, which can cause bloating. Additionally, staying hydrated promotes faster digestion and might lessen the symptoms of bloating brought on by salt and carbohydrates. After overeating, drink 6 to 8 glasses of water throughout the day.

Eat a banana

Potassium, an electrolyte that assists in regulating fluid balance, preventing water retention, and reducing belly bloat, is abundant in bananas. Additionally, bananas are a wonderful source of prebiotic fibre, which aids in feeding healthy gut bacteria and enhancing digestion. According to a study published in the journal Anaerobe, women who consumed bananas twice daily as a pre-meal snack for 60 days saw beneficial bacteria levels rise and bloating drop by half.

Use ginger

Buy plenty of fresh ginger. This root has been proven to aid in stomach deflation following the consumption of gas-producing meals. How does it work? Your bloated stomach can be caused by inflammation, which is frequently brought on by hot foods, dairy products, and chemical additives. Numerous studies have shown that ginger, which has long been used to relieve stomach discomfort, inhibits a number of genes and enzymes in the body that support inflammation-related bloating. Ginger tea is one method to benefit from its bloat-reducing properties. Grate it, then cook it in water over a flame. About fifteen minutes later, filter the tea into a teacup and add some lemon juice.

Eat some melon

High-liquid fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew can help flush out toxins and reduce bloating and water retention. Start your day with a cup of chopped fruit or whip yourself a quick smoothie with lime juice and vanilla yoghurt.

Eat your leafy greens

Greens are crucial to kick-starting any new eating plan because they are low in calories and rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. There is little doubt that some of the healthiest foods you can eat are dark, leafy greens. The greatest quality of kale is its adaptability. The leaves can be used to make chips, a smoothie, or a stir-fry.

NewsAmericasNow.com