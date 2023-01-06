5 arrested as police recovers weapons stolen from security firm

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters made a breakthrough in the case involving the theft of several firearms belonging to Radar Security and Supplies Company, which occurred on December 26, 2022.

Five persons are currently in police custody, including the mastermind, who is a security official at the company.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told this publication that one of the suspects took a team of investigators to a location in South Ruimveldt where two of the stolen weapons were recovered.

INews had reported that over $3.8M in weapons and ammunition were stolen from the security company’s Lot 79 Carmichael Street, Georgetown location.

