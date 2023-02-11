3 people in custody for recent robberies

Black Immigrant Daily News

ABS: Three people are now in police custody on suspicion of robbery and receiving.

The arrest of the three individuals comes as law enforcers intensify their probe into recent break-ins and robberies.

Media reports say that a major nationwide operation was carried out on Thursday, during which a knapsack was found at a business establishment containing assorted jewellery.

The bag also contained documents bearing the name of one of the suspects, as well as a pocket knife, a cellular phone and US currency.

The operation continued elsewhere, and resulted in the seizure of articles of clothing, which the police believe to have been stolen, as well as a BB handgun.

Police say their investigation is continuing in earnest and the three people are likely to be charged.

Members of the public are also asked to share information with the police as the investigation continues.

NewsAmericasNow.com