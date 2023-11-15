21 Savage Enjoys Paris Nightlife, Fans Heard Latto’s Voice In Video

21 Savage is on a world tour as he goes out to see the world for the first time after getting his approval to travel out of the United States. The Atlanta rapper has been in Canada and then Jamaica before moving on to the city of romance- Paris.

On Monday, photos and videos were shared of him enjoying a much-needed getaway as he traveled to the European country for the very first time, and it seems that his rumored girlfriend Latto was also with him for his first memories of France.

In photos shared on Instagram, 21 Savage is seen donning a brown leather Louis Vuitton suit with matching pants and sweater with monochrome design and holding an LV bag from the 2023 men’s collection designed by Pharrell Williams.

Another video also showed the rapper dining at the famous Cesar restaurant in Paris and autographing a decorative plate for the restaurant staff.

21 Savage

21 Savage was surrounded by the members of his team, but in the background, it sounds like his rumored lady love, Latto, could be heard rapping along to his lyrics in the Drake collaboration “Rich Flex.”

“Don’t call me on Christmas Eve, b-, call your daddy,” Latto is heard singing while another woman is heard shouting out the rest of the lyrics – “Call your uncle, b-, don’t call me…”

On Instagram, many fans recognize Latto’s voice in the background.

“Ahhe yo we hear Latto in the background,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Is that Latto in the background rapping his part loud asf,” another person said.

Latto and 21 Savage have been rumored to be dating for more than two years now. The couple has kept their relationship super lowkey and has never confirmed or denied they are seeing each other. However, Latto gave a big hint this year when she shared a video of her in the salon, and fans cropped the video to show that she had a tattoo of 21’s legal name, Shéyaa, tattooed around her ear at the back.

She did not address the video and later deleted it from her social media. Savage on the other hand recently obtained his Green Card and has since traveled to Canada and Jamaica. The Her Loss rapper flew to Toronto for the final show of his joint tour with Drake, It’s All A Blur, and shortly after that he was spotted in Kingston with Popcaan as part of his birthday celebration.