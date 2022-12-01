2022 Saint Lucia Population & Housing Census To Continue Into 2023 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Central Statistical Office responsible for conducting the 2022 Census has announced its extension into 2023.

Nevertheless, Director of Statistics Sean Mathurin has disclosed that the census is progressing well, approaching 70 percent household enumeration.

“So we would be looking towards ensuring that with the assistance of the public, their cooperation, that early 2023 that we would be able to get the completion of the remaining twenty to thirty percent of the households,” Mathurin said.

He stated that given the importance of the enumeration exercise, the Central Statistical Office hoped the public would continue to cooperate and support the activity.

The Statistical Office expects to complete the census by early next year, possibly at the end of January.

Enumerators are still in the field, targetting the remaining homes.

