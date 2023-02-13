20-y-o man charged with torturing ex-lover on university campus Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-year-old Matthew Hyde of Braemer Avenue, New Kingston, who has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, was scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, February 13.

Reports are that between Monday, February 6 and Thursday, February 9, Hyde allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will in a room he occupied on the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) for three days, during which he repeatedly beat her and burned her with a clothes iron on sections of her body.

A report was made to the police after the woman was eventually rescued, and Hyde was arrested and charged.

As the investigations continue, other charges are being considered to be laid against him, and the police are seeking advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on the matter.

NewsAmericasNow.com