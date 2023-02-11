18-year-old female from Kingston reported missing Loop Jamaica

Eighteen-year-old Natajha Anglin of Shelly Avenue, Kingston 20 has been missing since Thursday, February 09.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Anglin was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve blouse, black pants, and a pair of black shoes. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anglin is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876- 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

