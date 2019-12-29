Wounded Victims of Somali Truck Bomb Attack Airlifted to Turkey

Hassan Kafi Qoyste has contributed this report from Mogadishu. At least 16 of the most severely wounded people from Saturday’s truck bomb attack that killed at least 90 people in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, have been airlifted to Turkey for treatment, Somali government officials said. “Turkish military cargo airplane has taken 16 injured people to Ankara for treatment,” Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow Duale, told VOA. Two Turkish nationals were among those killed in the truck bombing that also left 125 other people were wounded. Before taking the wounded, the Turkish cargo plane off-loaded large supplies of medicine and medical equipment to help overwhelmed…