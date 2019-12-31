Trump impeachment: New calls for trial witnesses after ‘explosive’ report into Ukraine funding

Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, has called for witnesses in Donald Trump‘s administration to testify during his impeachment trial after the “explosive” publication of details about the White House’s efforts to withhold military aid from Ukraine. “Simply put, in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer,” Mr Schumer said at a press conference. He was referring to the publication of emails in The New York Times showing the actions taken by officials after Mr Trump instructed his administration to withhold the funding. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the…