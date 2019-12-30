Latest News
Taliban slams ‘baseless reports’ of ceasefire plans

The Taliban on Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war. ……

