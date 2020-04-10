Syria denies toxic-gas airstrikes

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria on Thursday denounced as misleading the first report from the global chemical weapons watchdog blaming its air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine on a rebel-held town in 2017. The investigative team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in an 82-page report issued Wednesday that the Syrian air force dropped bombs containing either chlorine or sarin on a hospital and open farmland in the central town of Latamneh, injuring more than 70 people and killing at least three, including a…