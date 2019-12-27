Report: Trump Is Already Floating Replacement Secretary of State

At the beginning of last year, Mike Pompeo ruled out a 2020 Senate run, saying he would serve as Donald Trump’s secretary of state for as long as the president allows. But with impeachment entangling his boss, and Mitch McConnell working overtime to recruit him, the Pompeo rumor mill has continued to churn. In that uncertainty, which Pompeo himself has fed, several candidates have quietly begun to line up behind him, positioning themselves to replace him at State. Three people who’ve spoken to the president directly about the matter told Washington Post that Trump has “been…