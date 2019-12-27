Netanyahu eyes Israel’s election after Likud landslide boost

Binyamin Netanyahu hopes his decisive victory in the ruling Likud party primary on Thursday will boost his standing ahead of the March election, Israel’s third within a year. Even though he failed to form a government after elections in April and September, and despite the fact that he is set to stand trial on serious corruption charges, Netanyahu received 72.5 per cent of the vote as opposed to his rival Gideon Sa’ar, who polled 27.5 per cent. The prime minister said that his landslide victory was a huge expression…