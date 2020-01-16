Maseru — Lesotho’s prime minister has bowed to pressure to step down over evidence allegedly linking him to the murder of his estranged wife, the ruling party said on Thursday. Senior members of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party have accused Thomas Thabane of hampering investigations into the killing. They called for his…
Lesotho leader to step down over alleged links to wife’s murder
