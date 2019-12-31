Israel’s Leviathan Field Begins Pumping Gas

Israel’s offshore Leviathan field started pumping gas on Tuesday in what the operating consortium called “a historic turning point in the history of the Israeli economy.” A joint statement from partners Noble Energy, Delek Drilling, and Ratio said that the start of production was expected to lead to an immediate reduction in domestic electricity prices and the start of exports. “For the first time in its history, Israel to become a significant natural gas exporter,” it said. On December 17, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz announced approval of sales to Egypt from Leviathan and the smaller Tamar field….