Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks India for delivering hydroxychloroquine to Israel

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for rushing a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for Covid-19. “Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”, Netanyahu said in a tweet Thursday evening. The Israeli’s PM’s thanked…