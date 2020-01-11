Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing

A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board. “Commander-in-chief [Khamenei] resign, resign,” videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university. Breaking: People in #Iran have just begun the protest against de regime. Students of Amirkabir university in Tehran chant slogans against the supreme…