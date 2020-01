Libya’s self-styled commander Khalifa Haftar has called on people to take up arms to fight Turkish troops, who are to be sent to the country as part of a security deal with the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli. In a televised speech on Friday, Haftar announced a “call to arms and mass mobilization … to defend our land and our honor.” He urged “all Libyans” to bear arms, “men and women, soldiers…