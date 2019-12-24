France strikes: Christmas Eve travel disruption as unions ignore Macron’s plea for truce

Hundreds of thousands of people in France have suffered travel disruption over the Christmas period as a result of massive strikes in the country, the head of France’s national rail operator has revealed. Speaking to Le Monde newspaper on Christmas Eve, Jean-Pierre Farandou said SNCF had lost around €400m (£341m) in revenue due to the nationwide action against proposed pension reforms. The strikes, which began on 5 December, have affected hospitals, schools and even tourist attractions, but recent frustrations have focussed on the lack of SNCF services to help people get home for Christmas. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the…