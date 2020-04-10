Chinese government reveals draft list of animals which can be farmed for meat

Hong Kong (CNN)The Chinese government has issued a new draft list of livestock that can be farmed for meat in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, which is suspected to have originated from wild animals in a Wuhan wet market. Beijing temporarily banned all trade in wild animals for food following the outbreak, which has now spread globally to infect more than 1.6 million people, but the new law has yet to be finalized. China’s Ministry of Agriculture issued a draft list of animals considered fit to…