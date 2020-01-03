After Abe, Aussie PM Morrison postpones visit to India

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison indefinitely postponed his visit to India in order to lead his government’s endeavour to control ravaging bushfire in the southeastern region of the country. Morrison, who was expected to travel to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru between January 13 and 16, is the second foreign leader to postpone his visit since last month. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was expected to come on December 15 for a three-day visit. Prime Minister Modi and Abe were expected to hold the annual India-Japan…